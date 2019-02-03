Student athletes evacuate charter bus before it bursts into flames, post says

Student athletes evacuate charter bus before it bursts into flames in Wilson County, post says (Shutterstock file photo)

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. --
A team of student athletes from Virginia evacuated a charter bus before it went up in flames, according to a Facebook post from Wilson County.

The post said that 41 college athletes were on board. The athletes, who were from Hampton University, were riding back Saturday night following a track meet at the University of South Carolina.


The post said the driver of the bus helped evacuate the bus before it burst into flames.

Thanks to a quick evacuation, there were no injuries.

A new bus was reported to have been sent from Virginia to get the students back home.
