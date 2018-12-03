CAMP FIRE

Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school

Students displaced by the Camp Fire in Paradise returned to school on Monday for the first time since the deadly fire leveled most of their town.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students are attending classes in nearby towns.

Students are attending classes in nearby towns.

Nearly all the necessary school supplies, including backpacks, have been donated.

School officials expect the district to lose at least a third of its 3500 students because some families have left the state.

The Camp Fire claimed the lives of at least 88 people -- while dozens remain missing.
