exercise

Simple Solutions: Getting exercise for your brain

By
You work out for your body, but could all that time in the gym also help your brain?

Scientists know that humans lose brain cells as they age, but research shows you may be able to make new ones by exercising.

As your heart rate increases, blood flow to the brain does, too, which means your brain is exposed to more oxygen and releases beneficial proteins that promote the growth of new neurons.

"You don't have to become a triathlete," says Dr. Gary Small. "Just 20 minutes a day of brisk walking is associated with lowering the risk of Alzheimer's."

According to the Alzheimer's Society, combining the results of 11 studies shows that regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing dementia by about 30 percent.

For Alzheimer's disease specifically, the risk is reduced by about 45 percent.

Most of these studies involved participants who exercised three times a week for at least a year.

The bottom line is that if you want to boost your brain power, you have to boost your exercise as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalzheimersexercisealzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXERCISE
Simple Solutions: Staying active during COVID-19 quarantine
Hula-hooping for hope during COVID-19
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
Simple Solutions: Looking fit and fabulous after 50
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News