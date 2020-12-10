Substitute teachers face changing role amid COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether in person or distance learning, substitute teachers are still in demand.
"Subs have been the backbone of continuing our strong education foundation for our students, so the utilization is as needed now as it has been," said Clovis Unified Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Barry Jager.
How they're utilized differs drastically. At Clovis Unified, where students are learning both in-person and online, substitutes are prepared for both. If teachers are out, the sub is brought in and could be teaching either in person or through their computer.
"They've gone through covid training, Zoom training, they're up to their current credentials," said Jager.
Staff say they're using more substitutes now than they were in the beginning of the semester and are looking for interested applicants. Interested applicants should apply here.
"Right now it's a unique time with the pandemic and folks are making decisions for their own personal needs, and so they're have been some subs not desiring to come back, " said Jager.
At Fresno Unified, where students are distance learning, the situation is a little different. Last year on any given Wednesday, they would be utilizing an average of 400-500 subs but now, that need has dropped dramatically.
"Since school started on any giving Wednesday, we've had anywhere from 77-160," said Fresno Unified Human Resources Administrator Maria Mazzoni.
They say the demand for subs is not quite as high due to distance learning.
"If you think of the times people had car problems, or they weren't able to get up, or they had something happening at home, well now we're home all the time ," explained Mazzoni.
Just another example of how the pandemic has changed practices for our valley students and educators.
