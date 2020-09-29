Society

Fresno County investing millions to build new sheriff substation

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is investing millions of dollars to build a new sheriff's substation.

Ground was broken Monday on the new facility that will sit on six and a half acres along Armstrong and Harvey and serve as the headquarters for all patrol operations in the area.

The facility will replace the current Area Two substation located at Shields and Clovis

Monday, Sheriff Margaret Mims was joined by local officials as they helped break ground on the project

"This building will be built with technology in mind, with the community in mind, it will have a community meeting room in it. It will house detectives, patrol deputies, office staff as well as training," said Sheriff Mims.

According to Sheriff Mims, the county has outgrown the existing Area Two substation and has been in a month to month lease agreement for the past 30 years.

The new facility will be owned by the county and provide easy access to Highway 180 to better serve eastern portions of Fresno County

"To the west is Chateau Fresno, to the south is American Avenue, to the north is the San Joaquin River and to the east is the Friant Kern Canal, so that's several thousand square miles of responsibility. Getting in and out of this place easily was important," said Sheriff Mims.

The site of the new substation is just a few miles from the current facility and comes with a price tag of about $17 million.

"When we first designed it, we took a look at how do we keep the integrity of how it looked so that it was attractive, but also how we could save money. We worked very closely with Public Health as well as our contractor in how we could do that."

The new sheriff substation is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno county sheriff departmentfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,744 acres burned, 54% contained
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
SQF Complex: Homeowners hope for federal aid to help recovery
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
Show More
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
COVID-19 home building means more office and learning space
Creek Fire: Water deliveries from dams might be affected due to evacuations
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News