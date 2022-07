Man found shot in front of central Fresno Subway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a suspect is underway after a man was found shot in central Fresno.

Police got the call before midnight Wednesday.

They say the victim flagged down someone, who called 911 for help.

The victim was found in front of the Subway at Blackstone and Dakota.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, but police say he is expected to be okay.

Police aren't yet sure where the shooting happened, nor do they have a description of the suspect.