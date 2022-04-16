Man accused of at least 5 sexual assaults in Fresno, police looking for witnesses or more victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man they believe committed at least five sexual assaults last month. The youngest victim is 13 years old, and the oldest is in their fifties.40-year-old Sue Hang was taken into custody and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault and burglary charges.Police say all these reported assaults took place over a two-week period in late March this year.They are looking for any additional victims or witnesses related to Hang's alleged crimes.If you have any information about the suspect or the crimes, you are urged to contact Detective Chris Aranas at 559-621-6210. You may also remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.