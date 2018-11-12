Suicidal former Fresno PD Captain shot by officers in Northeast Fresno

Image of shooting victim Marty West, a former Fresno Police Department captain.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police have identified 63-year old Marty West as the man who was shot by officers in Northeast Fresno.

It happened near Woodward Park on N Friant Road and E Audubon Drive.

Chief Jerry Dyer said officers received a call from West's wife saying he was suicidal. When the first officers arrived to the home they entered through the front door where they found a pool of blood.

West then charged the officers with a knife, one officer fired a tazer but it had little effect. That's when the second officer opened fire, hitting him twice.


West is a former Fresno Police Captain and the former Chief of Police in Oakdale, Calif.
This story is developing. Stay with Action News for more updates.
