Fresno Police have identified 63-year old Marty West as the man who was shot by officers in Northeast Fresno.It happened near Woodward Park on N Friant Road and E Audubon Drive.Chief Jerry Dyer said officers received a call from West's wife saying he was suicidal. When the first officers arrived to the home they entered through the front door where they found a pool of blood.West then charged the officers with a knife, one officer fired a tazer but it had little effect. That's when the second officer opened fire, hitting him twice.West is a former Fresno Police Captain and the former Chief of Police in Oakdale, Calif.