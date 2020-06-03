Local summer camps finding new ways to reach kids during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 70 different classes are being offered as part of a day camp at Peoples Church. But this year, Summer Splash is all virtual."Over Zoom calls throughout the week starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., we have a ton of people scheduled to teach kids different things," says Children's Pastor Jason Briesacher.Briesacher has a whole lineup of options to keep kids entertained. Classes range from baking to journaling, crocheting and even learning to build a small rocket.For $50, campers get a box filled with everything they need for the week-long online experience. For each box purchased, one is also donated.Space is limited at Summer Splash, and a second session is planned for July.Other camps have been canceled due to the pandemic, including those held at Fresno State and Fresno Chaffee Zoo.NBA player Quincy Pondexter has also canceled his annual training camp.Some are continuing by heading outdoors.At Copperwood Training Stables in Clovis, horseback rides are continuing. Class sizes are smaller and equipment is sanitized after each rider."We've kept the kids at least six feet apart; more like 10," says Jeannette Herbold. "And then when you are out in the arena, you are farther apart while you are riding, so at least we get fresh air."At Break the Barriers, summer swim starts June 8 and day camp was postponed until July 6. Class sizes have been reduced to half the normal size.Some overnight camps, like Hume Lake Christian Camps, are still waiting on guidelines from the state.They are hoping to reopen at the end of this month. If the six-foot rule is required, it will be difficult.