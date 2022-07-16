City of Fresno offering summer camps for children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley children have the opportunity to learn while having fun through a series of summer camps being put on by the City of Fresno.
This week, kids got to take part in their Summer Safari Camp at the Fink White neighborhood center.
They learned about the different animals from around the world with fun and interactive activities.
Everyone was treated to a free lunch.
This session wrapped up Friday but there are still other classes to look forward to in the next few weeks.
At the Ted C Wills community center, kids can choose from a Survivor camp or a back to school cooking camp.
The Highway Community Science Center has a couple of sessions to look forward to, too, including the chemistry camp, which will have them making ice cream!
Find a link to the city's PARCS programs, click here.
