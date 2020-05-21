Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the fall school year and summer session still a mystery, parents like Kellie Avern are left wondering how they'll be able to return to work.Avern is a Clovis Unified parent and planned to send her daughter to Campus Club, a program that offers care for kids while parents are at work during the summer.Now, she doesn't know if the program is going on this year."We haven't heard a thing. I was frustrated because I was given the 'ok' to go back to work June 1," says Avern.The state superintendent is hoping to bring some students back to class in August, but how that will look is still in the works.Another challenge schools are facing is massive budget cuts.Fresno Unified board officials say their 2021 budget will have a deficit of more than $15 million, while Clovis Unified is expecting a $30 million deficit."It's a balancing act between the immediate needs of creating learning environments that are being redefined with the real reality that we have a huge economic sector being impacted," says Kelly Avants of Clovis Unified.In the meantime, summer programs at Clovis Unified have been dialed back and officials plan to let parents know if they will continue closer to the program's start date.But for parents, the future remains a waiting game."It's not fair to our employers to be like - 'Well, we don't know what we're going to do'. I hope we get answers quickly," says Avants.