Valley company Sun-maid hiring for jobs with $5,000 sign-on bonuses

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the biggest raisin growing and processing companies in the world is right here in the Central Valley, and it's offering big bonuses to new employees as it expands.Sun-Maid is hiring and hosting a job fair next Tuesday.The one-day event will put applicants right in front of representatives with the company and in some cases, people will be hired on the spot.All positions are permanent and most have a total sign-on bonus of $5,000.There are 70 plant production positions available.The job fair is being held at their Kingsburg plant on Bethel, just north of Kamm.It runs from 9 am to 1 pm.Applicants are being asked to bring their resume with them and be prepared to be interviewed.