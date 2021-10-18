job fair

Sun-Maid to hold job fair in Kingsburg on Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Sun-Maid to hold job fair in Kingsburg on Tuesday

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a job, Sun-Maid is hiring for several available positions.

The company will hold a one-day job fair on Tuesday, October 19, at its location on Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg.

Sun-Maid is looking to fill at least 35 open plant production positions, including sanitation supervisors, maintenance supervisors, bin repairers and machine operators. No experience is necessary.

All interested attendees are asked to bring their resumes. Company representatives will conduct on-site interviews and could hire some people right on the spot.

Candidates must also wear a mask to the event.

The job fair runs from 9 am to 1 pm. You can also submit online applications here or schedule an interview by calling 559-897-6280.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerskingsburgjob fairagriculturecareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
City of Fresno hosting job fair on Tuesday
CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide
Big Fresno Fair hiring for 400 positions
Madera winery holding job fair Thursday to hire new employees
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News