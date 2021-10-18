Sun-Maid to hold job fair in Kingsburg on Tuesday

The company will hold a one-day job fair on Tuesday, October 19, at its location on Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg.
Sun-Maid is looking to fill at least 35 open plant production positions, including sanitation supervisors, maintenance supervisors, bin repairers and machine operators. No experience is necessary.
All interested attendees are asked to bring their resumes. Company representatives will conduct on-site interviews and could hire some people right on the spot.
Candidates must also wear a mask to the event.
The job fair runs from 9 am to 1 pm. You can also submit online applications here or schedule an interview by calling 559-897-6280.