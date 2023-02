The show features over 1,500 entries, along with special programs for the kids. The event is free to attend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special dog show is underway in southeast Fresno.

The Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno Dog Show is back at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The show features over 1,500 entries, along with special programs for the kids.

There will also be a silent auction, raffles, vet health clinics and more.

The event is free to attend.

It began at 7 Friday morning and goes until 7 pm.

Parking is $10.

The dog show runs through this Sunday.