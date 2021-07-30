Fresno's Hmong community reacts to Sunisa Lee winning gold medal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All of America, and especially the Hmong community, is celebrating one of Team USA's latest gold medals.U.S. Gymnast Sunisa Lee took home the gold Thursday for the gymnastics all-around competition.The 18-year-old is the first-ever Hmong American to ever compete in the Olympic games for Team USA, let alone win!Action News spoke to members of the Fresno Hmong Chamber of Commerce about what this win means for their community."To be able to say we are Hmong Americans, and to have a Hmong woman gymnast who won the gold in the Olympics, the biggest stage, I know it's going to trickle down and inspire other youth," says Tou Lee, President and CEO of RISE Inc.Her stunning performance led her to becoming the fifth consecutive U.S. woman to win the event, dating back to 2004.