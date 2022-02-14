Super Bowl

LA Rams fans take to streets in CA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

Bengals vs Rams match-up ended with 23-20 LA win
Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate Super Bowl win

LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of Rams fans took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

The LAPD declared the celebration an unlawful assembly, and "issued a dispersal order."

SEE MORE: Super Bowl 2022: LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium

Video from the scene shows a large crowd of people dancing and celebrating on the street as several cars attempt to drive through. At one point, several people were seen jumping on top of one of the vehicles passing through the area.

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly after Rams fans took to the streets in downtown LA to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.



Fireworks were also set off in the middle of the street several times during the celebration gathered in downtown L.A.

"We ask those that are celebrating tonight, celebrate responsibly," LAPD said. "Do not allow your actions to tarnish a great Super Bowl win."

