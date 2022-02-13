From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebrities pack Super Bowl ads

On the field, the Rams are facing off against the Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic livingAdvertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30-second spots during the Super Bowl, and they are using their time to try to entertain with humor, star power and nostalgia. Nostalgia is big: T-Mobile reunites "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison. General Motors' ad features characters from the "Austin Powers" movies hawking GM's electric vehicle technology, including a reprise of Mike Myers' role as Austin Powers' nemesis, Dr. Evil. And Verizon recreated the 1996 movie "The Cable Guy" with Jim Carrey to tout its 5G Internet offering. There are few ads that are trying to send a serious or heartfelt message.Avocados from Mexico created an ad that showed Julius Caesar and a rough bunch of gladiator fans outside what appears to be the Colosseum, soothing their apparently violent differences by enjoying guacamole and avocados. But the ad came after news that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ban, which hits an industry with almost $3 billion in annual exports.Some familiar advertising icons returned in 2022. ETrade brought back the spokesbaby that appeared in Super Bowl ads from 2008 to 2014 in order to attract investors to its platform."Brands are returning with ads that leverage equity that they built in years past," said University of Virginia marketing professor Kimberly Whitler.One first-time advertiser tried a stunt. Coinbase ran an ad with a QR code that changed colors while electronic music played. The QR code led to Coinbase's web site.Whitler said the approach was likely to drive signups but might not work for some Super Bowl viewers."A floating QR code without a brand name may not be sufficient to drive interest," Whitler said. "They are likely hoping that curiosity will inspire people to put down the beer and pick up their phone ... but that is a tall order without any other "reason why".Marvel's "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson and real-life husband Colin Jost of "SNL" poke fun at their marriage in an ad for Amazon that imagines what it would be like if their Alexa voice assistant could actually read their minds. But mind reading causes problems for the couple when Alexa orders mouthwash because of Johansson's morning breath and activates a blender when Johansson doesn't want to hear Jost talk about a spray tan.BMW shows Arnold Schwarzenegger, as Zeus, the god of the sky (or in this commercial, the god of lightning) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gives him the EV BMW iX to spice up retirement.The "Luther" actor explains while the name "Booking.com" isn't flashy, the company is good at helping people book travel.Anheuser-Busch introduces a new brand, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, by depicting an alternate universe where celebrity chef Guy Fieri is the leader.Scottish actor Ewen McGregor walks by the sets of famous ads of years past, telling viewers why the experience of travel will always be more worthwhile than spending money on "stuff."General Motors' ad features characters from the "Austin Powers" movies hawking GM's electric vehicle technology, including a reprise of Mike Myers' role as Austin Powers' nemesis, Dr. Evil. Sidekicks played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also join.Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisce comedically on the "good times" they've had over Lay's - including being kidnapped by a stalker and Rogen's marriage to a creepy ghost.In Michelob Ultra's ad, a bowling alley run by Steve Buscemi unites superstar athletes from across sports: tennis great Serena Williams, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, the NBA's Miami Heat all-star forward Jimmy Butler, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, top golfer Brooks Koepka and U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan, enjoying some bowling and Michelob Ultra in their off time.Salesforce pokes fun at tech ambitions of going to space and conquering the metaverse. In an ad starring Matthew McConaughey that debuted during the Olympics but will also air during the big game, McConaughey floats around the globe in a hot air balloon and thinks space ambitions are "eh." "It's not time to escape, it's time to engage" on Earth, he urges.The website building and hosting company tells the story of Sally, a small business owner who is trying to build a seashell business. A riff on the "Sally Sells Seashells," tongue twister, the spot features Zendaya as Sally and was narrated by Andre 3000.Uber Eats ad wanted to get the message across that you can order household items and other sundries from it delivery service, not just food. In the ad, Jennifer Coolidge tries to eat paper towels, Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat her famous Goop candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb and Nicholas Braun from "Succession" tries to eat dish soap.Verizon hasn't released its Super Bowl ad yet, but teasers hint that it stars Jim Carrey reprising his role in the 1996 movie "The Cable Guy."