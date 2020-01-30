Super Bowl

Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion predicts San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley 49ers fans are definitely going to love this story.

A long-standing tradition at Fresno's Chaffee Zoo carried on Wednesday.

The zoo's 3-year old African lion, Kijani, predicted the Niners to win Sunday's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keepers placed boxes representing both teams filled with shank meat, and whichever one Kijani opened first was his pick.

The zoo says he has a pretty good record in predicting the winner.

"He did predict it correctly before when he was just a cub, so hopefully that intuition is still with him and he's made a correct choice," says mammal keeper Misha Brown.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo lions have correctly predicted the winner of the game three out of four times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno chaffee zoosuper bowl
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
What happens to the Super Bowl gear for the losing team?
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Fan caught sleeping mid-game of Super Bowl 2020
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News