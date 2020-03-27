Coronavirus

CRMC, St. Agnes need donations of medical supplies to fight coronavirus

FRESNO (KFSN) -- Valley medical centers are in need of medical supplies as they contend with the local COVID-19 outbreak.

Community Regional Medical Center said their greatest need is for the following:

  • Surgical and N95 masks
  • Safety eyewear and face shields
  • Non-latex gloves
  • Long sleeve gowns or coveralls
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Bleach (liquid or wipes)
  • Antimicrobial wipes
  • Cleaning supplies


    • CRMC says the items must be new, unused and in their original packaging, and they are currently unable to accept food, clothing, blankets or pillows.

    For more information on donating, email CMCdonations@communitymedical.org.

    RELATED: Kaiser needs supplies to fight coronavirus

    St. Agnes Medical Center is also in need of sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and exam gloves. For more on how to help St. Agnes, click here.

    For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscommunity regional medical centercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
    21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
    Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
    New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
    Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
    One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
    Show More
    Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
    Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
    2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
    21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
    Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
    More TOP STORIES News