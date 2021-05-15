'Support the Blue' run held at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of runners are lacing up to Support the Blue at Woodward Park.Chief Paco Balderrama and Mayor Jerry Dyer were on hand to greet runners at the finish line and thank them for their support.Several city council members, including Mike Karbassi, were also in attendance.Saturday's event kicked off at 5 am and they're still all smiles, so clearly they're early birds.The event included a five and 10-k run as well as a two-mile walk.Proceeds from the run will be donated towards several local law enforcement groups.