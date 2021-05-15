Society

'Support the Blue' run held at Woodward Park

EMBED <>More Videos

'Support the Blue' run held at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of runners are lacing up to Support the Blue at Woodward Park.

Chief Paco Balderrama and Mayor Jerry Dyer were on hand to greet runners at the finish line and thank them for their support.

Several city council members, including Mike Karbassi, were also in attendance.

Saturday's event kicked off at 5 am and they're still all smiles, so clearly they're early birds.

The event included a five and 10-k run as well as a two-mile walk.

Proceeds from the run will be donated towards several local law enforcement groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnowoodward parkpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News