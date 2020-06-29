Politics

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

By MARK SHERMAN
supreme court travel ban

FILE - United States Supreme Court (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

In two previous abortion cases, Roberts had favored restrictions.

The Louisiana law is virtually identical to one in Texas that the court struck down in 2016.

"The result in this case is controlled by our decision four years ago invalidating a nearly identical Texas law," Roberts wrote, although he did not join the opinion written by Justice Stephen Breyer for the other liberals.

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, "Today a majority of the Court perpetuates its ill-founded abortion jurisprudence by enjoining a perfectly legitimate state law and doing so without jurisdiction."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.abortionsupreme courtinstagram storiesu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural road in Dinuba
Man accused of being Golden State Killer to plead guilty in Sacramento today
Central California coronavirus cases
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 50%
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Show More
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
Alleged DUI driver crashes into fire hydrant, Visalia jewelry store
More TOP STORIES News