Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater

Atwater Police are searching for three men who escaped after a homeowner caught them breaking into his home.Surveillance video taken Saturday afternoon.The suspects can be seen pulling into the driveway of the home, then heading to the side yard wearing hoodies and masks.The homeowner then arrived moments later and tried to block the suspect's vehicle, but they were able to get away.The homeowner then got out of his truck and runs toward the suspects, but they quickly escaped into a nearby dirt field.If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call the Atwater Police department.