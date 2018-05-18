Surveillance photos released of burglary suspects

Fresno Police have released surveillance photos of a burglary at the Get-N-Go liquor store in Southeast Fresno.Back on April 17, two suspects cut the electrical lines to the business disabling the alarm and security system.However, investigators say they were caught casing the store 20 minutes before breaking in.During the burglary, the suspects stole approximately $6,400 in cigarettes and $6,700 worth of lotto scratchers that were later redeemed in San Bernardino County.If you recognize the suspects in the photos, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department (559) 621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.