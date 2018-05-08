Surveillance video shows men attacking jewelry store owner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3437546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The armed robbery and assault happened inside the KH Jewelers on Ashlan and Marks Avenue.

Newly released surveillance video shows the terrifying moments Muhammad Attique was attacked and robbed at gunpoint. The owner of KH Jewelers on Ashlan and Marks says he was, "Just getting to work. I had just barely opened the front door and this guy put a gun on me."Attique was forced to turn on the lights, disarm the alarm and open the safe before he was beaten, forced to the ground then zip tied.In addition to yelling racial slurs at Attique, one of the men came back to literally kick him while he was down. Attique says they did make one mistake, "one of them got mad because the other one called him by his name, Jerry."Muhammad says at one point he did consider fighting back but instantly thought of his wife and two children ages 5 and 3. He adds his family often visits him at work.Fresno Police say though the assailants are wearing masks, they're confident someone who sees this video will know who was involved.Lt. Mark Hudson says they were wearing "distinctive clothing. They're wearing long shirts, one of them has a star on his shirt. They're both wearing cowboy hats and full-length masks and gloves."He adds Attique did the right thing by not trying to fight his assailants. He warns people, should they ever find themselves in that situation, to do the same.The gunmen took off with two backpacks filled with jewelry and Muhammad's car which was recovered nearby. As for what was taken, Muhammad says for now he can't bring himself to go back in the safe to check.Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call Fresno Police.