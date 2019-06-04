Surveillance video shows shooting at Airbnb house party

SACRAMENTO, California -- Surveillance video shows a shooting late Friday night outside an Airbnb rental home where a large party was happening.

In the video, a young man appears to fire a handgun nine times. At the time, two shooters were firing toward each other.

The video shows people frantically running away from the scene.

One party-goer was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

"Both shooters were obviously reckless and we were lucky that not more people were injured," said Elk Grove Police Officer Jason Jimenez.

Bullets blew out the back window of a next-door neighbor's SUV and shattered a couple of windows at a home two doors down from the party.

According to KTXL, neighbors said they never expected the home would become an Airbnb rental and get rented out for a large party.

The gathering was a violation of Airbnb policy. The largest allowable capacity for an Airbnb rental is 16 adults and five children. Guests who are not listed on the booking are not allowed.

Elk Grove police are investigating the shooting and asking for tips from the public.

RELATED: How to find hidden cameras in your home share rental
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC 7 I-Team investigates home-share scares and complaints of hidden cameras invading renter's privacy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaairbnbshootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News