Survivor describes drug deal that ended in murder

The sole survivor of a drug deal in a church parking lot described in court Thursday the marijuana sale that ended in murder.He described how his 17-year old friend froze before he was shot and killed in 2016.The passenger said he and his girlfriend had arranged to sell an ounce of marijuana to the suspects, but they became suspicious right before the deal was cut two years ago.He testified the victim, Andrew Vann was selling marijuana to buy wrestling shoes and a shirt.The district attorney offered immunity to Ezra and his longtime girlfriend, Tabitha. Both took the stand to describe what led to a drug deal in the parking lot of a Fresno church. Action News is only using their first names out of safety concerns.Cameras were not allowed inside as Ezra told jurors the gunman said, "Either leave or get shot. But Andrew couldn't move. He was in shock. He had a gun to his face."Ezra's girlfriend, Tabitha said she became suspicious of the deal she was arranging on Facebook- when a message from Lorenzo Anderson's Facebook gave two different addresses to meet.Deputy District Attorney, Brian Hutchins described it during opening statements. Hutchins said, "The first address that's provided happens to be the apartment complex where Mr. Anderson stayed with his grandmother. And then a different address is given."Tabitha said she was communicating with Lorenzo- while Ezra and Andrew were going to the East Central Fresno church to sell an ounce of marijuana. It's alleged that an unidentified man with Lorenzo was the actual shooter. Tabitha said Andrew felt things were fishy too- until she told him she thought Lorenzo bought from them before.The conversation ends with Andrew writing "pullin up." Then he asks her for Lorenzo's number. She provides it and he responds with "no answer."Police say Andrew never responded because he was shot and dying. The officer whose body camera footage shows Andrew's last moments alive was shown to jurors. He is nonresponsive and occasionally gasps for air.Anderson's defense attorney, Roberto Dulce says his client isn't the bad guy.When the trial began he said, "Ezra would have been killed too, but for the actions of Lorenzo Anderson on March 31, 2016."Ezra said once they were shot at, he told Andrew to drive and he responded, "he couldn't feel his legs and to call the cops."Andrew was a student at Hoover High School when he was killed. If convicted, Anderson could spend the rest of his life in prison.