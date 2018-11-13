COURT

Suspect accused of killing Fresno man dressed in drag determined mentally incompetent

The suspect accused of killing a Fresno man dressed in drag will now be going to a state hospital.

A judge determined Derrick Garcia is mentally incompetent to stand trial in court on Tuesday morning.


Police arrested Derrick Garcia back in July for the murder of Imer Alvarado.

A surveillance camera caught the crime on video in May last year.

Police initially described Alvarado as transgender.

But a close friend told Action News he was dressed as a woman when he was killed but he was not transgender.

It's unclear how much time Garcia will spend at the hospital.

If at some point he is found mentally competent to stand trial he could face a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison if convicted.
