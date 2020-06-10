crime

Suspect accused of shooting SLO County sheriff's deputy has ties to Valley, court docs show

In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting a deputy and killing a man in Paso Robles on Wednesday has a criminal past in Central California, court documents reveal.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 26-year-old Mason Lira who they accuse of opening fire at the Paso Robles Police Department on Wednesday.



Public court documents reveal that Lira once lived in Fresno and Visalia. He has previous offenses in Tulare County, and two open cases, including assault and battery charges.

Lira's father, Jose Lira, tells Action News his son has a history of mental illness and that he doesn't take his medication. Lira has been in and out of hospitals and jail for most of his life.

One San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputy was shot when responding to a call from help from dispatchers at the Paso Robles Police Department.

Sheriff's officials say investigators also found a man shot dead near the Amtrak station on 8th Street and Pine Street. Authorities believe the homicide is connected to the shots fired at the police department and the deputy's shooting.

The deputy who was shot was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was identified Thursday as Nicholas Dreyfus.



A clerk at a Chevron gas station in Paso Robles spotted Lira overnight on Thursday, according to KEYT-TV.

The clerk said he seemed nervous and was "sweating profusely," but did not show a weapon while inside.

Authorities are asking people near the city's downtown area to continue sheltering in place while the search for Lira continues.

Law enforcement agencies in Kings, Tulare and Santa Barbara counties are assisting with the search, along with the California Highway Patrol and the FBI.





This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
