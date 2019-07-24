Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ended in a fiery crash near Madera Acres

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A DUI suspect is facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash.Cell video captured by Andrea grey shows flames inching their way toward her home after a sheriff's deputy pursuit ended in a fiery crash.Her neighbor Cindy Chidlaw-Diaz says despite the size of the flames she wasn't surprised there was no damage to the homes that were threatened."It's scary it's happened before but I know we have the best between the Sheriff, SHP and fire we have the best and I'm not worried," said Chidlaw-Diaz.Madera County CAL FIRE crews quickly knocked out the flames and monitored hot spots throughout the day but the manhunt continued.As deputies worked to warn residents to stay in their homes."This one was definitely more dangerous than your average pursuit because of the fire," said Madera Co. Under Sheriff Tyson Pogue.He says the pursuit started after a DUI suspect took off while deputies were trying to pull him over.Speeds reached up to 75 miles per hour in the Madera County neighborhood."Preliminary reports from witnesses at the scene was that there was fire coming from the suspect vehicle prior to entering the field behind me," said Pogue.Both the suspect and deputy patrol car were engulfed in flames."The deputy is uninjured and as far as we know there was o loss of structures or anyone injured," said Pogue.The passenger was detained for questioning.The driver, 52-year-old Lucio Hernandez Junior, ran off. However, deputies were able to find him almost two and a half miles away from the crash site at Norwalk Drive near Pozar.Hernandez already had an active felony warrant for his arrest for post-release community supervision and authorities added a felony pursuit charge when he was booked in the Madera County Department of Corrections.