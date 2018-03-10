Pomona standoff: Suspect arrested after shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 1 wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspected gunman was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Pomona, hours after he fatally shot one police officer and seriously wounded another. (KFSN)

By and ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. --
A suspected gunman was taken into custody Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Pomona, about 15 hours after he fatally shot one of the city's police officers and seriously wounded another, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, with Police Chief Michael Olivieri at his side, confirmed the arrest at a press conference.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," said Olivieri said earlier on Twitter. "The second officer is in stable condition."

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the slain policeman as Greggory Casillas, 30, of Upland.

The fatal sequence of events began shortly after 9 p.m. Friday when the officers responded to a report of a reckless vehicle, and a short pursuit ensued, according to sheriff's Capt. Christopher Bergner.

After the driver refused to pull over, his truck crashed into a parked vehicle and the officers chased him on foot, Bergner said. The suspect then ran into an apartment in the 1400 block of Palomares Street, near Fernleaf Avenue.

"As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him and he began firing through the door," Bergner said.

Neighbors said they heard a fusillade of gunfire.
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of law enforcement personnel saluted as the body of a fallen Pomona policeman arrived in a procession at the Los Angeles County coroner's office on Saturday, March 10, 2018.


The two officers were struck in the shootout; Casillas was shot in the head and was carried out to the street by his colleagues, who attempted life-saving measures.

Both officers were transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where Casillas died. His body later escorted by scores of law enforcement personnel and firefighters to the coroner's office in Boyle Heights while the barricade situation continued at the scene.

The suspect's mangled truck, which sustained significant front-end damage, remained near a curb outside the apartment building as a light rain fell.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the standoff with the gunman, including members of the sheriff's SWAT and crisis negotiation teams.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer injuredofficer killedbarricadestandoffpolice officer shotPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 officers shot, wounded in barricade situation in Pomona
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News