Police have one man in custody following a standoff in Central Fresno. It happened just after 10 last night at a home on Fremont and Sharon.Officers said the suspect was wanted for a firearms warrant and a domestic violence charge. The family came out of the home first while the suspect hid in the attic. While serving the warrant, the suspect ended up kicking his way through the ceiling and jumped down into the house, where he was arrested.No one was hurt.