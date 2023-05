Suspect arrested after robbing bank in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was arrested after robbing a bank in northeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 1:15 pm at the Central Valley Bank on Fresno Street near Friant Road.

Fresno police say a man wearing a mask told an employee he had a gun and demanded money.

Officers say they later found the suspect with the stolen cash in the area of Teague and Minnewawa avenues in Clovis.

He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.