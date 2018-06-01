Suspect arrested for attempted murder after stabbing leaves man in hospital, Porterville Police say

Nicholas Robison, 27, was arrested by the Porterville Police Department on charges of attempted murder after stabbing a man multiple times.At around 12:25 a.m. police responded to a call at Sierra View Medical Center for a stabbing report.When officers arrived a 31-year-old man was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds throughout his body.Upon further investigation police located Robison at a Bakersfield hotel. During the arrest, Carina Delk, 26, provided police with multiple false statements to hide a previous felony. The investigation revealed that Delk assisted Robison in his fleeing from Tulare County to avoid arrest.Robison is under the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff on charged of attempted murder. Delk was arrested for accessory to attempted murder and resisting arrest.Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department.