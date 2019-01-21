San Francisco Police arrest suspect in beating of beloved grandmother

San Francisco police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the brutal beating of an 88-year-old great-grandmother in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Police have made an arrest in the brutal beating of a beloved 88 year old grandmother. The crime happened earlier this month in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

The family of 88-year-old Yik Oi Huang reacted to word an arrest in her brutal beating and robbery.

RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground

"They're relieved that there's someone who caused harm to their grandmother, and this person could harm another person," said family spokesperson Cynthia Choi.

San Francisco Police reports 18-year-old Keonte Gathron was arrested Saturday in San Francisco after committing another robbery. Details of that crime are unclear.

Police believe Gathron beat Mrs. Huang the morning of January 8th in a park in Visitacion Valley, before breaking into her home across the street.



"I'm glad a suspect was apprehended, this is a heinous crime and doing this to a senior is unheard of," said San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton.

Huang's family says she remains in critical condition, with a shattered face along with a broken spine, hand and ribs.

The crime shook the community and a safety forum was held on Saturday. Police assured neighbors they've increased patrols.

"Anybody who comes to our community to harm a senior or child, we're gonna find them," Walton added.

RELATED: Family seeks change after 88-year-old grandmother brutally beaten

Grandma Huang's family says there are signs she is improving.

"She's reacting to family members on their visits, a slight improvement, they're very hopeful what they are seeing," Cynthia Choi added.

Suspect Keonte Gathron is being held in the San Francisco County Jail. He denied an interview request by ABC7 News on Sunday.

Although an arrest has been made if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
