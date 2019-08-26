stabbing

Suspect arrested in deadly east central Fresno gas station stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police tell Action News they arrested a suspect who killed a 20-year-old after an argument at an east central Fresno gas station Saturday morning.

Police say 41-year-old Gabriel Vela got into a fight with Isaiah Casillas behind the Fast Trip gas station near Chestnut and Clinton.

Vela pulled out a knife and stabbed Casillas several times, then left him to die.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Isaiah Casillas. (Fresno Police Department)



Police say Casillas died after paramedics took him to a hospital. They say Casillas is not affiliated with gangs and worked at a local restaurant.

Witness told homicide detectives the suspect drove off to the east and disappeared, so officers looked to cameras for help.

"We are taking a look at the surveillance cameras. Trying to determine if there are any other features that might lead us to our primary suspect," Lt. Bill Dooley. "The clerks say that the argument never happened inside. They weren't even aware of what happened until we arrived."

Police say the argument started at the gas pumps then moved behind the building where the stabbing happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfighthomicideman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
KCSO detectives searching for Tachi Palace stabbing suspect
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
Man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter speaks out after West Nile Virus claims life of father
28-year-old man shot, killed in Tulare, police say
Acts of kindness encouraged to honor woman killed in DUI crash
Man drowns near Merced River at McConnell State Park
2 children killed in rollover crash on I-5 west of Bakersfield
Suspects detained after reports of possible mall shooting
Authorities crackdown on crime in southern Fresno County
Show More
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Woman injured while hiking in Sierra National Forest
Alleged DUI driver causes crash in northeast Fresno
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Beachgoers rescue drowning man, perform CPR at Reedley Beach
More TOP STORIES News