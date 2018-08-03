The West Shaw Apartment Complex is no stranger to police lights and memorials.This time, neighbors are grieving the loss of Ben Romero, 18 and Jesse Villanueva, 29."I just can't believe this happened to such young men that were just so loving and caring, good people," said neighbor Alicia Ruiz.Romero and Villanueva were next door neighbors.They were hanging outside Monday with Romero's 13-year-old nephew when a man walked up, police say it was 18-year-old Christopher Sanders, who came to settle some problems he had with Romero.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said that it appeared they had resolved those problems, "Everybody was shaking hands, and then for whatever reason, Sanders pulled out a gun and began to fire."As officers closed in on Sanders on Thursday the teenager tried escaping from an upstairs window.Detectives say he showed little remorse and still had the gun they believe he used in the shooting.I wouldn't say closure, because there will never be closure