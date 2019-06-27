assault

Clovis police searching for suspect who assaulted a man after losing basketball game

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pick-up basketball game at a Clovis recreation center ended with some major unsportsmanlike conduct Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man made it impossible for people on the court to have a good time after he allegedly got upset about losing, and attacked one of the players in the game.

Corporal Chris Berna describes what he saw in the surveillance video.

"It does show him striking one of the other players in the head with his fist," he said.

wearing a Golden State Warriors shirt

The violence escalated quickly when the suspect walked out of the building and returned moments later with what appeared to be a bat.

"Came back in to try to assault additional people however they had already taken measures at that time to protect additional people in the building and started locking them in rooms," Berna said.

"It's surprising shocking to hear," Robert Long plays pickleball at the rec center every Wednesday. For him, seeing this kind of violence unfold is troubling.

"It's kind of scary just to realize it's here and in our own community, especially Clovis, it's a very secure town I think," he said.

In the meantime, police want the public to look at the surveillance video to help identify the suspect. The man accused of the violent rage took off in his car wearing a Golden State Warriors shirt. Police say he is in his forties and he has a goatee and some tattoos.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisassaultsuspect profile
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Disney worker punched in face by angry tourist, sheriff says
5 arrested, 4 deputies injured and 1 horse punched at fair
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
Man accused of raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News