Clovis police searching for suspect who assaulted a man after losing basketball game

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pick-up basketball game at a Clovis recreation center ended with some major unsportsmanlike conduct Tuesday afternoon.Police say a man made it impossible for people on the court to have a good time after he allegedly got upset about losing, and attacked one of the players in the game.Corporal Chris Berna describes what he saw in the surveillance video."It does show him striking one of the other players in the head with his fist," he said.wearing a Golden State Warriors shirtThe violence escalated quickly when the suspect walked out of the building and returned moments later with what appeared to be a bat."Came back in to try to assault additional people however they had already taken measures at that time to protect additional people in the building and started locking them in rooms," Berna said."It's surprising shocking to hear," Robert Long plays pickleball at the rec center every Wednesday. For him, seeing this kind of violence unfold is troubling."It's kind of scary just to realize it's here and in our own community, especially Clovis, it's a very secure town I think," he said.In the meantime, police want the public to look at the surveillance video to help identify the suspect. The man accused of the violent rage took off in his car wearing a Golden State Warriors shirt. Police say he is in his forties and he has a goatee and some tattoos.