Suspect caught on camera with pants down during Florida car dealership burglary

A man in Florida was captured on surveillance video with his pants down as he stumbled his way through a burglary. (Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Florida --
A man in Florida was captured on surveillance video with his pants down as he stumbled his way through a burglary.

Surveillance video shows the suspect's shorts falling down as he was climbing through a hole he busted into the wall of a car dealership in Lakeland on Nov. 18.

He then quickly pulled them back up and proceeded to steal a generator.

The suspect's stumbling continued during his getaway as video shows him having trouble getting the generator over a curb.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

