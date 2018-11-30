A man in Florida was captured on surveillance video with his pants down as he stumbled his way through a burglary.Surveillance video shows the suspect's shorts falling down as he was climbing through a hole he busted into the wall of a car dealership in Lakeland on Nov. 18.He then quickly pulled them back up and proceeded to steal a generator.The suspect's stumbling continued during his getaway as video shows him having trouble getting the generator over a curb.Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.----------