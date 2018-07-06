A suspect connected to a high profile murder from more than a year ago appeared in a Fresno County court for the first time Friday.Investigators say 25-year-old Derrick Garcia turned himself into Fresno Police Monday for the murder of Imer Alvarado.A surveillance camera caught the crime on video in May of last year.Police initially described Alvarado as transgender.But a close friend told Action News he was dressed as a woman when he was killed but was not transgender.If convicted of the charge, Garcia faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison.The case will continue on July 16 as attorneys gather more information.Bail is set at $1.5 million.