Suspect charged for 2017 murder of man dressed as a woman

Investigators say 25-year-old Derrick Garcia turned himself in to Fresno Police Monday for the murder of Imer Alvarado. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A suspect connected to a high profile murder from more than a year ago appeared in a Fresno County court for the first time Friday.

Investigators say 25-year-old Derrick Garcia turned himself into Fresno Police Monday for the murder of Imer Alvarado.

A surveillance camera caught the crime on video in May of last year.

Police initially described Alvarado as transgender.

But a close friend told Action News he was dressed as a woman when he was killed but was not transgender.

If convicted of the charge, Garcia faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison.

The case will continue on July 16 as attorneys gather more information.

Bail is set at $1.5 million.
