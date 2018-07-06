FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A suspect connected to a high profile murder from more than a year ago appeared in a Fresno County court for the first time Friday.
Investigators say 25-year-old Derrick Garcia turned himself into Fresno Police Monday for the murder of Imer Alvarado.
A surveillance camera caught the crime on video in May of last year.
Police initially described Alvarado as transgender.
But a close friend told Action News he was dressed as a woman when he was killed but was not transgender.
If convicted of the charge, Garcia faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in prison.
The case will continue on July 16 as attorneys gather more information.
Bail is set at $1.5 million.