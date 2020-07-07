Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6305278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mutliple shots were heard being fired in a video captured by ABC30 insider Miguel Valladares Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.Fresno County sheriff's officials confirm the man was shot by an officer on Ventura Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard. just after 12:30 p.m.They say he crashed into three undercover vehicles used by Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) team. The suspect was unarmed when the incident happened.Authorities added that the man was driving a stolen car from the Fresno area.No deputies were injured, officials say.Another woman who was in the passenger seat of the car is going to be okay and will not be facing charges.