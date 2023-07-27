Man extradited from Mexico to face charges in fatal Visalia shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a Visalia man that happened more than 20 years ago.

56-year-old Federico Velasco has been extradited from Mexico to the South Valley to face charges in the shooting death of Oscar Paniagua.

Visalia police say Paniagua died in the hospital after he was shot several times on February 27, 2022, at a home on Stevenson Street.

Officials say Paniagua was one of three men who were tied up and assaulted by armed suspects during a break-in at the home.

After being shot, Paniagua was able to escape from the home and was later found at a nearby home on Walnut Avenue.

Detectives say Velasco fled to Mexico to avoid arrest after he was identified as the suspect.

Velasco wast later arrested by FBI agents in Colima on November 16, 2021.

His extradition was approved last week and he has since been booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.