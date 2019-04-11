Suspect fires gun into crowd watching 2 women fight in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot in Clovis.
It happened Wednesday evening near Gettysburg and Willow.
Investigators say two women were fighting in the street when a crowd gathered around them.
An associate of one of the women fighting then fired two rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into the crowd, police say.
A man was shot, and a bullet grazed a 19-year-old woman.
The man was driven by a friend to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the woman refused medical treatment at the scene.
At this time, officers are still looking for the suspect and the weapon.
