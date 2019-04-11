shooting

Suspect fires gun into crowd watching 2 women fight in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot in Clovis.

It happened Wednesday evening near Gettysburg and Willow.

Investigators say two women were fighting in the street when a crowd gathered around them.

An associate of one of the women fighting then fired two rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into the crowd, police say.

A man was shot, and a bullet grazed a 19-year-old woman.

The man was driven by a friend to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

At this time, officers are still looking for the suspect and the weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in shooting
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News