Suspect fires gun into crowd watching 2 women fight in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot in Clovis.It happened Wednesday evening near Gettysburg and Willow.Investigators say two women were fighting in the street when a crowd gathered around them.An associate of one of the women fighting then fired two rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into the crowd, police say.A man was shot, and a bullet grazed a 19-year-old woman.The man was driven by a friend to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the woman refused medical treatment at the scene.At this time, officers are still looking for the suspect and the weapon.