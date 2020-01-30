Domestic violence suspect found dead inside central Fresno home after hours-long standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police surrounded a central Fresno home for hours after a domestic violence situation ended in gunfire Wednesday night.

Authorities arrived at a home on Arthur and Yale Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. to find a woman outside who had been shot twice.

Police say a man in his 20s shot his girlfriend outside the home, then barricaded himself inside.

The woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover. Authorities added that two children under the age of five were inside, but made it outside safely.

Crisis negotiators spent hours trying to get the suspect out of the home.

"Everything is very deliberate. It took them a very long time to come up with a plan," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "They want to make sure they're doing everything right; everything is very methodical; it's step by step. Everything slows down."

Officers finally entered the home just after 1:00 a.m. and discovered the suspect dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

Neighbors are taking care of the two children.
