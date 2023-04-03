Suspect hit by car while being chased by Visalia police officers

A suspect is in the hospital after being hit by a car while being chased by Visalia police.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in the hospital after being hit by a car while being chased by Visalia police.

It happened after 8:30 last night on Houston and Burke Avenues.

Police say that's where they tried to talk with 23-year-old Matthew Santacruz.

He was wanted for multiple several felonies, all in Visalia.

The suspect took off from the officers on a bike toward southbound Highway 198.

Officers soon caught up with him when he was hit by a car and injured.

The people in the car are okay.

Santacruz is being treated at Kaweah Health.

His condition has not yet been released.