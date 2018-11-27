Suspect identified, arrested for murder of Porterville woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4776642" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman murdered in Porterville, Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives on the scene investigating

Tulare County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a murder in the area of east Date Avenue in Porterville.Upon arrival to the home, deputies detained Victor Lopez - as he tried to flee from the scene. He was arrested for homicide and faces domestic violence charges, murder and child endangerment.Officials reported the victim is female, but her identity is not being released at this time.The relationship between the Lopez and the victim is still under investigation by Violent Crimes.