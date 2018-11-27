MURDER

Suspect identified, arrested for murder of Porterville woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a murder in the area of east Date Avenue in Porterville.

Upon arrival to the home, deputies detained Victor Lopez - as he tried to flee from the scene. He was arrested for homicide and faces domestic violence charges, murder and child endangerment.

Officials reported the victim is female, but her identity is not being released at this time.

The relationship between the Lopez and the victim is still under investigation by Violent Crimes.
EMBED More News Videos

Woman murdered in Porterville, Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives on the scene investigating

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderarrestwoman killeddomestic violencePorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Jury set to decide fate of man accused of killing wife, removing body at her request
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
More murder
Top Stories
Tenants of Madera apartment complex forced to leave after crash causes power outage
City of Fresno prepares for storm system approaching Central Valley
School limits number of condiments students can have
Valley helps ship out Best Buy orders
Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
State Center community colleges participating in Giving Tuesday
Jury set to decide fate of man accused of killing wife, removing body at her request
Democrats sue Fresno County to see whose votes got rejected
Show More
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
Former Merced Pastor sentenced to more than 100 years in prison
Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
Justin Timberlake postpones concert at Save Mart Center
More News