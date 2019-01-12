Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the man suspected of killing Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.Limbaugh was reportedly on a bicycle ambushed the rookie policewoman, shooting her from the shadows before he reloaded and narrowly avoided wounding others. He then allegedly walked home and calmly watching the chaos he had caused, police said.Police say the motive is still under investigation.Corona, 22, died within minutes of arriving at the scene of a three-car accident. She was shot in the neck and then several other times as she lay on the ground.