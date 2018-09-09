Suspect in drive-by shooting killed in gun fire exchange in Calwa

A scary moment for people sleeping inside of a home in Calwa Sunday when a drive-by shooter fired his gun at their home.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say someone fired off about five shots at the house a little after 3 a.m.The bullets, fortunately, did not hit anyone. But they narrowly missed a woman who ducked on the porch and some kids inside."Three of the shots we know went through the living room window. There were two children sleeping in the living room on the couch and as I said before, the reporting party was standing on the porch, when the shots actually were being fired at the house. We don't know if the suspects saw her or not, but she was definitely in the line of fire," said Sgt. Schulte.The woman said she didn't see any passengers or the driver, but she said the person fired from a white, two-door pickup truck.Deputies say they don't have any reason to believe the house was specifically targeted.