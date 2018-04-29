BURGLARY

Suspect in hospital after bitten by K-9 officers while trying to hide from deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say Brian Navarro was caught breaking into Kearney Park Ranch and tried to steal gas from a gas tank. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A suspect is in the hospital after he was bitten by K-9 officers while trying to hide from Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies.

Deputies say Brian Navarro was caught breaking into Kearney Park Ranch and tried to steal gas from a gas tank.

Navarro tried to hide in a tree from sheriff's deputies but K-9 officers found him and bit him several times.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and will be taken into custody after he is treated.

He is facing several charges, including burglary, possession of a burglary tool and resisting arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9burglaryfresno southwestarrestFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Arrests made in home burglaries of Robert Woods and Yasiel Puig; LeBron James also targeted
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$200,000 coin, cash, gun theft in Tulare
More burglary
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News