Suspect in hospital after bitten by K-9 officers while trying to hide from deputies

A suspect is in the hospital after he was bitten by K-9 officers while trying to hide from Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies.Deputies say Brian Navarro was caught breaking into Kearney Park Ranch and tried to steal gas from a gas tank.Navarro tried to hide in a tree from sheriff's deputies but K-9 officers found him and bit him several times.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and will be taken into custody after he is treated.He is facing several charges, including burglary, possession of a burglary tool and resisting arrest.