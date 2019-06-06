Suspect in Mother's Day crash that killed two women remains in custody

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last month, Tulare County prosecutors made a motion to deny bail for 24-year-old Sergio Sanchez, the man accused of killing Kathy Garges and Diane Whitfield in a DUI crash on Mother's Day.
Prosecutors argued Sanchez committed a violent crime against the innocent and unsuspecting victims--who were also best friends--when he ran a stop sign and smashed into their car.
They also cited his record of speeding and driving without a license.
"While the Defendant's prior convictions may be few, they show a blatant disregard for the rules of the road," the prosecutor wrote.
To the dismay of Matt Whitfield, Diane's son, the judge ruled against the motion to deny bail.
"While I'm thankful that it didn't decrease, I'm also a little appalled that it wasn't significant enough to be increased, given his past," Whitfield said.
According to the motion filed by prosecutors, Sanchez gave four breath samples--two at the scene and two at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
All registered at a .12 blood alcohol content.
He's been charged with four felonies and faces twelve years in prison.
Whitfield says that punishment isn't nearly enough, adding that he and his sisters oppose any kind of plea deal as the case moves forward.
"One minute we're doing ok, the next we're sad," Whitfield said. "The next we're angry, the next we're frustrated. So it's just a lot of emotion."
The pain is still there, but Whitfield says his family has finally been able to hit the pause button and take time to grieve for their mother.
"This happened, we were blindsided and devastated," Whitfield said. "And then (we) immediately started to have to work on this case and see that man's face."
But he knows he'll see Sanchez again soon--another court date is set for the 18th.
Sanchez remains in custody on $250,000 bail.
