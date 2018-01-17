CALIFORNIA

Suspect in Northern California deputies' deaths removed from court

FILE - Flowers surround the photo of slain Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff Daniel Oliver, at the Sacramento County Sheriff's office in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A suspect standing trial in the slayings of two Northern California deputies was briefly removed from a courtroom Wednesday after his latest outburst threatening jurors and police.

Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes began shouting profane threats in English and Spanish moments after the second day of his trial began, The Sacramento Bee reported.

His public defenders renewed their request to allow him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, in part because of his frequent courtroom outbursts.

Superior Court Judge Steve White denied the request and ordered Bracamontes, 37, removed until he promised to behave himself. He was later allowed to return to the courtroom.

Bracamontes and his wife, Janelle Monroy, 41, face separate juries on charges of killing Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis Jr. in 2014.

"I'm going to kill one of you (expletive)," Bracamontes told jurors as the jury was escorted out of the courtroom.

He also ranted against law enforcement officers and their families, looking toward relatives of the slain deputies as he was removed from the courtroom.

Bracamontes could face the death penalty if convicted, while his wife could face life in prison.

Public defender Norm Dawson told White that his client is continuing his outbursts because he believes he cannot physically be killed.

White told jurors to ignore the outbursts.
